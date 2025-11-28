Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee Brings An Immersive 'Ultimate Chill Zone' Experience To Horn OK Please Festival 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee, the Ready to Drink cold coffee brand from Tata Consumer Products, is set to elevate the festival experience at Horn OK Please festival as the Associate Partner for the highly anticipated Delhi edition, scheduled on 29-30 November 2025 at JLN Stadium. The brand will unveil a full-scale immersive experience zone that promises to give the festival attendees a refreshing break from the bustle with its signature on the go cold coffee range.

Your Horn OK pit-stop just got cooler with Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee



At the core of the activation is a double-decker setup that combines indulgence and discovery.



The Ground Floor is dedicated to serving chilled, Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee in 3 international flavours – Belgian Chocolate, French Vanilla and Swiss Caramel The Upper Deck transforms into a dedicated Chill Zone, offering visitors a relaxed space to unwind with friends while enjoying elevated views of the festival. Each guest can enter the lounge for a 30-minute slot, which guarantees an easy, smooth experience, literally making it“ Too Cool To Have It Solo”



Speaking about the association, Partha Biswas, President & Head – RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said,“Horn Ok Please is one of Delhi's most loved youth festivals and this partnership allows us to bring our brand's young, energetic and refreshing spirit to life. Our experiential chill zone is crafted to help the festival lovers with great on-the-go cold coffee along with a place to pause, connect, and turn fleeting moments into stories they will remember.”



Enhancing the overall festival atmosphere, Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee will also introduce limited-edition merchandise, giving attendees an opportunity to take home a tangible reminder of the coolest experience. Complementing this is an Instagram and Snapchat worthy photo spot located opposite the booth. The space is crafted to seamlessly extend the brand's“ Ultimate Chill Zone” narrative, encouraging visitors to capture and share their moments while engaging with the activation.



To further drive engagement, visitors can take part in interactive features like a slot machine game, and meet the brand's energetic Coffee Boys, a roaming crew carrying branded bags and offering cold coffee on the go, ensuring high visibility across the venue. The activation aligns with the brand's recent“ Too Cool to Have It Solo” campaign, which celebrates how shared experiences, no matter how brief, can spark meaningful connections in urban settings.



With its immersive setup and energetic brand presence, Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee aims to be one of the most engaging highlights at Horn OK Please Festival 2025.



About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of product includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets.