Two Minds, One Mission, Infinite Possibilities - Inside The Culture Of Excellence Built By Sachin Gawri & Shantanu Gambhir At RISE Infraventures

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India RISE Infraventures began in 2021 as a young idea with big conviction, but it has quickly grown into something far more significant than a real estate advisory firm. Today, it stands as a leadership-driven institution that is actively reshaping Gurugram's realty ecosystem. In a market long dominated by traditional brokerage practices, RISE has brought in professionalism, structure, and a values-first mindset that feels refreshingly different.

The leadership duo behind RISE Infraventures

Two Minds with One Vision

At the heart of this transformation are the two minds who envisioned a better way forward: Sachin Gawri and Shantanu Gambhir. Sachin Gawri, the Founder & CEO, brings the instinct of a strategist sharpened by years in sales, marketing, and frontline dealmaking, along with an unwavering commitment to good governance in real estate.

Shantanu Gambhir, the Managing Director and Co-founder, complements him with decades of experience as a wealth manager and a financial strategist who understands risk, returns, and long-term value like few others do. With expertise in sales, negotiations, and financial strategy, Shantanu leads from the front, ensuring that RISE remains agile and future-focused. Together, their combined expertise spans investments, advisory consulting, market intelligence, and relationship-building. But what truly defines their partnership is a shared belief in doing things the right way-anchored in transparency, innovation, and a deeply customer-first approach. It is this alignment of vision and values that has set the tone for RISE's culture and its remarkable journey so far.

The Shared Vision: Redefining India's Advisory Landscape

What unites Sachin and Shantanu is a clear and uncompromising vision: to redefine real estate advisory in India by making it ethical, data-driven, and deeply relationship-oriented. They believe the sector deserves far more than transactional interactions-it deserves clarity, consistency, and advisors who genuinely understand long-term value. Guided by this conviction, they set out to build a 360-degree advisory that seamlessly serves residential buyers, commercial occupiers, and serious investors. For them, RISE was never meant to be just a sales engine; it was envisioned as a platform that simplifies decision-making, brings credibility to every touchpoint, and introduces a structured, transparent approach in a market that has often struggled with opacity.

RISE's Reputation

Today, RISE works alongside the country's most respected names: DLF, Emaar, Central Park, Godrej, Adani, Sobha, Tata, Lodha, M3M and many more, reflecting the credibility it has built in a short span. Its expanding network of over 3,000 channel partners further amplifies its reach and reliability, creating an ecosystem where information flows transparently and opportunities scale seamlessly.

The Leadership Synergy

At the centre of RISE's journey is a mission that guides every conversation and every recommendation: building an advisory model where trust is the true currency. Sachin and Shantanu have hardwired transparency into the organisation-whether it's pricing clarity, honest inventory insights, responsible project selection, or continued handholding long after a sale is closed. Their belief has always been that real estate decisions shape lives, and therefore advisors must prioritise long-term relationships over short-term wins. This philosophy influences everything at RISE, from the way teams are hired and trained to the partners they choose to associate with.

Building a Culture of Excellence

At its core is a high-energy environment powered by young, driven teams who thrive in a fast-paced ecosystem that rewards performance, fresh ideas, and ownership. This dynamism is supported by a 360-degree leadership ecosystem, with seasoned professionals like COO Bhupindra Singh, CSO Ajay Malik, CBO Sonakshi Wadhawan, and Retail Head Manish Srivastava, whose expertise strengthens execution, strategy, leasing, and the company's nationwide expansion roadmap. Complementing this is a formidable sales leadership bench with VPs Mohit Gawri, Sumit Choudhary, and Kapil Chugh, who serve as the organisation's backbone. Their ability to close complex, high-value transactions while sustaining long-term relationships has been instrumental in RISE's consistent momentum.

Besides, across the company, a strong culture of learning and discipline ensures that advisors are constantly leveling up through training, market intelligence deep-dives, and financial literacy sessions, all reinforced by direct mentorship from senior leadership. And binding everything together is a simple non-negotiable: ethics first. Every recommendation, every detail shared, every deal closed is grounded in integrity, accurate information, and transparent communication, ensuring that trust remains the organisation's most defining asset.

Why Developers Trust RISE Infraventures

For developers, RISE has become a partner they can count on. Its teams consistently deliver qualified, conversion-ready leads backed by sharp insights into pricing strategy, product positioning, and evolving investor sentiment. The firm's track record of closing high-ticket transactions with speed and precision has further strengthened its credibility among top developers. Just as importantly, RISE's ethical communication and accuracy of information significantly reduce developer-side risks, ensuring that every campaign, sales mandate, or leasing engagement is handled with professionalism and clarity. This combination of performance and integrity is why developers increasingly view RISE as a strategic ally.

Why Homebuyers Choose RISE Infraventures

For homebuyers, RISE represents as a trusted guide in one of life's most significant decisions. Every advisor is trained to put the customer first, prioritising long-term security and value over short-term sales targets. RISE has built a reputation for responsible recommendations, promoting only projects that meet standards of stability, credibility, and clarity. From the first discovery and site visit to documentation, handholding, and even resale guidance, the firm offers end-to-end support, making the homebuying journey seamless, reliable, and stress-free.

The Road Ahead

RISE Infraventures is entering a new phase of growth that extends far beyond Delhi-NCR. With plans for nationwide expansion across commercial, residential, and investment verticals, the firm is sharpening its focus on corporate leasing, GCC clients, and high-street retail advisory, creating a truly comprehensive service ecosystem. Guided by the ambition to achieve a billion-dollar valuation, the strategy remains rooted in structured advisory excellence rather than rapid scale alone. At its core, RISE envisions becoming India's most respected ethics-led real estate advisory, setting a benchmark for professionalism, integrity, and long-term value creation across the industry.