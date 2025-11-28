FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Qatar National Team Enters Tournament With High Hopes For Historic Title

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar national football team is set to compete in the 11th edition of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which kicks off next Monday in Doha, with strong ambitions to claim their first-ever title.

Qatar will open its campaign against Palestine in early December at Al Bayt Stadium, in Group A, which also includes Tunisia and Syria. The team aims for a strong start to pave the way for a deep run in the tournament.

Despite participating in three previous editions, Qatar has never won the Arab Cup. Their best result came in 1998 when they finished as runners-up on home soil. They secured third place in the 2021 edition, also held in Doha, and finished fourth in their debut appearance in 1985 in Saudi Arabia.

The team is banking on key advantages, notably home support and familiar conditions, which are expected to provide a significant morale boost in what promises to be a fiercely contested tournament, given the high level of preparedness and ambition among Arab teams.

Qatari fans have long played a pivotal role in the national team's recent successes, most notably during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Doha. The passionate home crowd was instrumental in motivating the players through challenging knockout rounds, including a penalty shootout win over Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals, a 3-2 victory against Iran in the semifinals, and a triumphant 3-1 win over Jordan in the final to retain the continental title.

Qatar enters the Arab Cup on a high note, having recently secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada. They topped Group A in the fourth round of qualifiers held in Doha, following a goalless draw with Oman and a 2-1 win over the UAE.

The team's current roster is a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents. Leading the charge is star forward Akram Afif, who played a decisive role in the 2023 Asian Cup, contributing to 11 of Qatar's 14 goals, scoring eight and assisting three, earning both the tournament's Golden Boot and Best Player awards. He also assisted both goals in the crucial World Cup qualifying win over the UAE.

Other key players include Assim Madibo and Abdelaziz Hatem, both instrumental in Qatar's 2019 and 2023 Asian Cup victories, along with Ahmed Fathi, Tarek Salman, Jassem Gaber, and standout goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui has opted to inject fresh energy into the squad by calling up several young players who have impressed in the domestic league this season, such as Khaled Ali Bin Sabaa, Ayoub Al Alawi, Al Hashimi Al Hussain, and Mohammed Khaled.

This aligns with his vision of rejuvenating the team in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, while still relying on experienced figures like Ahmed Fathi, Marquez Lopez, Mohammed Muntari, and Edmilson Junior.

The Qatar national football team's squad for the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 features several notable absences, most prominently all-time top scorer Almoez Ali, who recently underwent surgery for an injury sustained early in the season.

The injury has sidelined him from both club duties with Al Duhail and national team appearances. Additionally, Ahmed Al Rawi and Ahmed Al Janahi will also miss the tournament due to injuries.

As part of the renewal strategy led by Spanish head coach Julen Lopetegui, several veteran players who have featured prominently in recent years, such as Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, and Karim Boudiaf, were not called up. However, the door remains open for their return if needed in the future.

Lopetegui's leadership has been pivotal in stabilizing the team after a disappointing third round in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Under his guidance, Qatar secured qualification through the playoff stage, reigniting the form of many key players. This resurgence has fueled optimism that the team will continue its upward trajectory during the Arab Cup, building momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Qatar faces a challenging path in the Arab Cup, with several high-caliber Arab teams in contention. Six nations, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco, have already qualified for the World Cup, with three expected to field their first-choice squads.

Other strong contenders include Iraq, currently in the intercontinental playoff, and teams like Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, and Palestine, who performed admirably in qualifiers despite not securing a World Cup berth. To reach the podium, Qatar will need to be at its technical peak.

Former national team player Meshal Abdullah told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatar is among the top contenders for the 2025 Arab Cup title, citing their strong performances in the Asian playoff matches against Oman and the UAE.

He noted that the team has regained its form after a period of inconsistency during the third round of qualifiers.

Abdullah praised Lopetegui's impact since taking charge in May, particularly his decision to introduce new faces who have strengthened key positions and improved overall performance. He highlighted the team's balanced approach between defense and attack, a significant improvement from earlier stages when Qatar conceded heavily.

This balance, he said, positions the team well for a strong showing in the Arab Cup, which also serves as a vital preparatory stage for the 2026 World Cup.

Former national team player Raed Yaqoub echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the Arab Cup as a stepping stone toward the World Cup.

He stressed, however, that this does not diminish the team's ambition to win its first Arab title, especially given the recent successes of a golden generation that secured back-to-back AFC Asian Cup titles in 2019 and 2023, and qualified for the 2026 World Cup through the qualifiers for the first time, having previously entered the 2022 edition as hosts.

Yaqoub pointed to the team's improved form during the fourth round of Asian qualifiers as a strong indicator of their potential to win the Arab Cup.

He praised the current squad selection as the best available, despite the absence of key players like Almoez Ali, Ahmed Al Janahi, and Ahmed Al Rawi, expressing confidence in the team's ability to make a strong impact, especially with the anticipated enthusiastic support from home fans.