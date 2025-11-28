403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US President Orders Permanent Ban On Third World Immigration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump announced that his administration will implement a permanent ban on immigration from all Third World countries to allow the American system to fully recover announcement follows a shooting incident in Washington DC, where two National Guard soldiers were injured. Trump said on social media he will "permanently pause migration" from all Third World countries to allow the American system to fully recover also threatened to revoke "millions" of immigration approvals granted under former President Joe Biden and to deport individuals who "do not add value" to the US Additionally, Trump pledged to eliminate all federal benefits for non-citizens and ordered a comprehensive review of asylum approvals and green cards issued to citizens of 19 countries during the previous administration say the suspect in the recent shooting entered the US in 2021 through a resettlement program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment