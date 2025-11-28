Qatar Strongly Condemns The Israeli Attacks In The Countryside Of Damascus
The Ministry affirmed that the continuation of such dangerous Israeli practices escalates regional tensions and undermines efforts to establish security and stability. It urged the international community to take immediate action to halt these violations, protect civilians, and ensure accountability in line with international law.
Qatar reiterated its full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic-its government and its people-and expressed its support for all efforts aimed at ending the attacks and ensuring Syria's security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity.
