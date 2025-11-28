Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Strongly Condemns The Israeli Attacks In The Countryside Of Damascus


2025-11-28 02:01:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli attacks carried out today in the countryside of Damascus, describing the incursion and accompanying shelling-which caused the loss of civilian lives-as a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty and a grave breach of international and humanitarian law.

The Ministry affirmed that the continuation of such dangerous Israeli practices escalates regional tensions and undermines efforts to establish security and stability. It urged the international community to take immediate action to halt these violations, protect civilians, and ensure accountability in line with international law.

Qatar reiterated its full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic-its government and its people-and expressed its support for all efforts aimed at ending the attacks and ensuring Syria's security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity.

MENAFN28112025000067011011ID1110410848



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search