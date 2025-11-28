From Playgrounds To Patient Care: How Davita Helps Strengthen Communities
DaVita Recess is more than a volunteer event; it's a living example of DaVita's belief in being a community first, company second. This philosophy means that DaVita's impact is measured not only by clinical outcomes or the patient experience, but by the strength of its relationships and the well-being of the communities it serves. DaVita's work with KaBOOM! reflects the company's enduring commitment to community health, recognizing that vibrant, equitable neighborhoods are foundational to well-being. By investing in spaces that foster connection, resilience and access to opportunity, DaVita advances its vision of creating a healthier tomorrow.
The benefits also extend beyond the playground. By bringing teammates from across the U.S. to work and celebrate together, DaVita Recess focuses on uniting the DaVita community. This initiative encourages teammates to bring that positive energy to patients through compassionate, supportive care - spreading ripples of impact across the healthcare system and throughout communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment