From Playgrounds To Patient Care: How Davita Helps Strengthen Communities

Earlier this year, more than 100 DaVita teammates (employees) from across the country gathered in Florida for the inaugural DaVita Recess, a two-day immersive experience designed to celebrate service, leadership and connection. The centerpiece of the event was a new playground built in collaboration with KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending playspace inequity. To support the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida, DaVita teammates constructed a vibrant, safe space that now serves more than 160 children daily and more than 250 families each week.

DaVita Recess is more than a volunteer event; it's a living example of DaVita's belief in being a community first, company second. This philosophy means that DaVita's impact is measured not only by clinical outcomes or the patient experience, but by the strength of its relationships and the well-being of the communities it serves. DaVita's work with KaBOOM! reflects the company's enduring commitment to community health, recognizing that vibrant, equitable neighborhoods are foundational to well-being. By investing in spaces that foster connection, resilience and access to opportunity, DaVita advances its vision of creating a healthier tomorrow.

The benefits also extend beyond the playground. By bringing teammates from across the U.S. to work and celebrate together, DaVita Recess focuses on uniting the DaVita community. This initiative encourages teammates to bring that positive energy to patients through compassionate, supportive care - spreading ripples of impact across the healthcare system and throughout communities.