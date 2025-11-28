Russia Bans Activities Of Several International Organisations, Including Human Rights Watch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russia today banned the activities of several international organisations on its territory, including Human Rights Watch.

Moscow authorities issued a list of "undesirable" organisations, including Human Rights Watch, the World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, Transparency International, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Anyone dealing with or donating money to these organizations is subject to prosecution, effectively banning their activities within Russia, without providing any reasons for the decision.

Since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, the Ministry of Justice has banned the activities of dozens of organizations, including Human Rights Watch, which closed its offices there in 2022 after accusing the Russian military of committing a "series of violations," which Moscow denies.