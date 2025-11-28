CM Mohan Yadav Lauds MP Police As Malhargadh PS In Mandsaur Secures 9Th Rank Nationally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday commended the state police force for its consistent work in strengthening law and order, while making a special mention of the Malhargadh Police Station in Mandsaur district, which has secured the ninth position in the list of best-performing police stations in the country.

The rankings were announced by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah during the inaugural day of the 60th Director Generals of Police/Inspector Generals of Police Conference, being held in the national capital.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Yadav said the achievement reflects the improved policing standards in the state.

“It is a moment of pride that Malhargadh Police Station in Mandsaur has secured the 9th rank in the country in the ranking announced today by the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in the 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference,” he wrote.

Congratulating the police department, CM Yadav said: "For this achievement, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of MP Police and Malhargadh Police Station. Continuous vigilance, constant improvement, and a public-interest-oriented work style have given a new identity to the state's law and order."

The annual ranking of police stations -- an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs -- evaluates on-ground performance based on several parameters, including crime prevention, investigation quality, community engagement, grievance redressal, infrastructure, and responsiveness to vulnerable groups.

Police stations are assessed through a mix of objective data and structured citizen feedback.

According to officials, Malhargadh Police Station's inclusion in the top 10 is a significant achievement for Madhya Pradesh, as it underscores the progress made in areas such as timely FIR registration, swift disposals, proactive patrolling, and increased community policing initiatives.

The recognition comes at a time when the state government has been pushing for reforms in policing and public safety.

CM Yadav has repeatedly emphasised efficient law enforcement as a key pillar of his administration, calling for stricter action against organised crime and better integration of digital tools in routine police functioning.

State DGP and senior officials are expected to present the detailed progress of MP Police at the ongoing DGsP/IGsP Conference, which will continue through the weekend.