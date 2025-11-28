Kelani River Flood Risk In Colombo May Surpass 2016 Levels

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Director General of the Department of Irrigation, Ajith Gunasekara, has issued a formal warning that ongoing heavy rainfall may result in flooding from the Kelani River that could surpass the levels experienced during the 2016 floods.

Citing current water levels recorded at Avissawella, Gunasekara indicated that Colombo is likely to face a significantly higher volume of floodwater by tomorrow night.

“It is unlikely this situation will change. We expect the Kelani River's water levels to exceed those recorded during the 2016 floods,” he stated during a special media briefing addressing the ongoing disaster response.

Gunasekara advised residents in vulnerable areas, particularly in Colombo, to take precautionary measures. He urged citizens to secure essential documents, including educational certificates, vehicle records, and other valuables that can be safely removed, in anticipation of rising waters.

Authorities continue to monitor river levels closely and have urged the public to remain alert to further updates and advisories as the situation develops.