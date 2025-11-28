Sri Lanka On Red Alert As Cyclonic Storm Ditwah Advances Inland

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has been placed under a red alert as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and moves toward the island, bringing the threat of severe weather, including torrential rainfall, destructive winds, and dangerous sea conditions.

The Department of Meteorology states that the storm, currently located southwest of Batticaloa, is expected to move north-northwest, cutting across the eastern and central regions before advancing inland. Forecasts indicate that the system's path will extend from the eastern coastline near Batticaloa and Pottuvil, across Polonnaruwa and Badulla, and into the north-central plains. Ditwah is expected to maintain cyclonic strength over the next 24 hours, with models showing continued inland movement.

The entire island remains under a heavy rain warning, with almost all districts marked under the highest alert level. Meteorologists warn that Northern, North-Central, Central, and North-Western provinces, along with Trincomalee, could experience very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm. Sabaragamuwa, Western, Badulla, and Batticaloa districts are likely to receive more than 150 mm of rain. Strong winds of 60–70 km/h, with gusts reaching 80–90 km/h, are also expected across many parts of the country.

Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are forecast island-wide, with authorities cautioning the public about the heightened risks of flash floods, landslides, and swiftly rising water levels. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow official advisories closely.