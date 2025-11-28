Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On December 9, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner, operator, and franchisor of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended November 4, 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at daveandbusters. Additionally, participants can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383. The international dial-in for participants is (412) 902-6506. The participant entry number is 7238866. A replay of the conference will be available and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (855) 669-9658 or by international toll number (412) 317-0088. The replay access code is 1952061.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 241 stores in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 177 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to“Eat Drink Play and Watch” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Internationally, the Company is in early-stage growth as a franchisor of its brands with three Dave & Buster's franchise stores currently open. For more information about each brand, visit and

