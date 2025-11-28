Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canadian International Music Competition Welcomes Entries For 20252026


2025-11-28 12:46:06
Canadian International Music Competition Announces 2025–2026 Global Season (6th Edition)
A Premier Online International Music Competition Welcoming Musicians Worldwide Across All Genres

Toronto, Canada - The Canadian International Music Competition (CIMC) is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025–2026 Season, marking the 6th Edition of one of the world's most respected and diverse online international music competitions.
Applications are now open, with a deadline of December 19, 2025.

CIMC continues to serve as a global platform for musicians of all ages and levels, offering opportunities in Classical, Jazz & Pop, Contemporary, Traditional & Ethnic Music, as well as Performance, Composition, Music Production, Music Arrangement, Music Cover, and Improvisation.

As an entirely online international music competition, CIMC enables participants worldwide to share their musical talent beyond borders-“Partager vos talents avec tout le monde!” /“Share your musical talent with the world!”

Celebrating Five Years of Global Excellence

As CIMC enters its sixth year, it proudly honors thousands of musicians who have participated in its first five editions. Their artistry and dedication have helped build a vibrant international community.

Over the past five seasons, CIMC has welcomed exceptional musicians from:

North America: Canada, USA, Guam

Europe: Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, UK

Asia: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam

Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

CIMC expresses heartfelt gratitude to the teachers, mentors, and families whose unwavering support has shaped each musician's artistic journey.

“To all who have been part of CIMC-thank you. Your talent, commitment, and spirit have created a meaningful and inspiring global stage for musical excellence.”

Competition Categories and Philosophy

CIMC is recognized internationally for its innovative and fair assessment model, which evaluates musicians not only by age but by training, duration of study, experience, and artistic development.

Competition Categories

Artist – Professional adult musicians

Young Artists – Pre-professional advanced young musicians

Junior Performers – Students progressing toward the Young Artist level

Rising Stars – All ages; balanced by age, level, study duration & experience

Budding Stars – Young beginners aged 6 and under

This structure ensures evaluations that are meaningful, equitable, and motivational.

Awards, Medals & Prizes
Award Divisions

Absolute First Prize (98%+) - Platinum Medal (Absolute Distinction)

Top First Prize (95–97%) - Platinum Medal (High Distinction)

First Prize (90–94%) - Gold Medal (Distinction)

Second Prize (85–89%) - Silver Medal (Very Good)

Third Prize (80–84%) - Bronze Medal (Good)

Honorary Mention (75–79%) - Certificate of Recognition

Winner Prizes

Platinum / Gold / Silver / Bronze Medal

Electronic Certificate

Teacher Certificates for instructors of prize-winning students

Delivery Timeline

Electronic certificates: within 14 business days after results

Medals: shipped as soon as production is completed

A Unique Mission in the World of Music Competitions

CIMC was founded with a clear mission:
to challenge musicians reasonably, to inspire personal growth, and to celebrate excellence in a fair and meaningful way.

Rather than grouping musicians solely by age, CIMC evaluates them through a multi-dimensional lens that reflects real artistic development. The competition's structure encourages musicians to reach their next artistic milestone-no matter their age, background, or training.

Applications Now Open - Deadline December 19, 2025

Musicians from all over the world are invited to participate in the 2025–2026 Canadian International Music Competition for the chance to gain:

International recognition

Professional adjudication

Visibility on a global stage

Awards, medals & certificates

A meaningful addition to university, portfolio & career profiles

Contact Information

Canadian International Music Competition
Email:...

Website:

About the Canadian International Music Competition (CIMC)

The Canadian International Music Competition is a global online competition dedicated to promoting excellence in music performance, creativity, and artistic development. CIMC has become a leading international platform by offering fair assessments, inclusive categories, and worldwide accessibility for musicians across all genres.

