Kashmiriyat Triumphs: Hindu Family Gifts Land To Muslim Journalist Whose House Was Demolished In Jammu

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) In an exemplary gesture of communal harmony and a triumph of Kashmiriyat, a Hindu family, on Friday, gifted a small plot of land to the Muslim journalist in J&K's Jammu city whose house was demolished by the authorities earlier.

Rising above religion and political considerations, a Hindu family realised the hardship of their Muslim fellow citizen and gifted a five Marla plot of land to the Muslim journalist whose house was demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) officials.

The land was donated by Kuldeep Sharma, who handed over the ownership documents to the victim through his daughter.

A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention as a symbol of unity in the wake of the controversial demolition drive.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma sharply criticised the BJP, alleging that divisive politics cannot fracture the social fabric of Jammu.

He said Hindus and Muslims in the region have lived as brothers for generations, and no political party can alter that reality through hatred or fear.

The controversial demolition had resulted in a major controversy with the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, alleging that the demolition was done by officers posted by the Lt Governor, and they had carried out the demolition without taking the concerned minister into confidence.

Omar said the move was part of a conspiracy to defame and humiliate the elected government in J&K.

Former Chief Minister and president of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti, had also equated the demolition with a selective punishment of Muslims living in Jammu.

Mehbooba said on X,“These aren't the homes of helpless Muslim families in UP or elsewhere where targeting minorities has become the norm. This is Jammu & Kashmir, where Arfaz, a journalist who built a modest home 40 years ago on 3 marlas of land, saw it being crushed to rubble in seconds.

“The NC government dismissed the PDP's anti-bulldozer bill by branding these residents as land grabbers. Today, the brutal consequences of that decision are for all to see,” she said.