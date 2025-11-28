Samrat Choudhary Announces Statewide Crackdown On Mafias In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced a large-scale action plan to curb rising crime in the state.

Speaking at a public event in Patna, Choudhary said that the government has made full preparations to rein in criminal elements and that the impact of the crackdown would be visible within a few days.

He issued a stern warning to what he described as three categories of mafia, including liquor mafia, sand mafia, and land mafia.

“These three types of mafia will not be spared under any circumstances,” Choudhary declared.

According to him, 400 individuals involved in criminal activities have been identified and will soon be arrested.

An additional 1,200 criminals have also been listed and will be put behind bars.

Choudhary said the government will install CCTV cameras across Bihar and build a comprehensive surveillance network to prevent criminal activities.

“No criminal will be able to escape these cameras. We will dismantle the liquor, sand, and land mafia after court orders. All identified individuals will be sent to jail,” he said.

He reiterated that the state government is committed to controlling crime and ensuring safety for citizens.

Samrat Chaudhary said that his priority would be to strengthen and expand the good governance model initiated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Emphasising strict monitoring outside educational institutions, Samrat Chaudhary said the police will keep a close watch on those engaging in harassment or“Romeo-like” behaviour near schools and colleges.

A special force will be deployed, and targeted campaigns will be conducted during school hours to ensure that incidents of molestation are prevented.

Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar informed the media on Thursday that to curb criminal proceeds, the police have already prepared a complete dossier of 400 individuals and submitted it to the court. The court is currently reviewing these cases.