Workers Themselves Pushing For Congress-Mukt Bharat: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed that the grand old party has descended into complete chaos and its own workers are now openly rebelling against the Gandhi-Vadra family leadership, effectively working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a“Congress-mukt Bharat”.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters here, National Spokesperson of the BJP, Pradeep Bhandari, said the Congress is fighting bitter internal battles on multiple fronts.

“In Karnataka, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are locked in an ugly power tussle. In Bihar, party workers are publicly accusing the Gandhi-Vadra family of ticket theft and large-scale manipulation. In Jammu & Kashmir, the situation is so dire that the Congress cannot find even a single person willing to become its spokesperson,” he said.

The BJP leader asserted that these developments prove that Congress workers have lost complete faith in the high command.

“From Karnataka to Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, Congress is battling itself. Its own workers are raising their voice against dynastic politics and admitting that until there is a Gandhi-Vadra-free Congress, their political future will remain insecure,” Bhandari said.

He quoted several instances of Congress leaders and workers openly criticising the central leadership in recent weeks, calling the party a“private limited company” and a“political franchise” where ordinary cadres have no stake or trust in the top leadership.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country will become Congress-mukt. Today, it is the Congress workers themselves who are making it happen. Some are fighting corruption charges, some are struggling to find spokespersons, and others are protesting ticket manipulation. The public has suffered whenever Congress has been in power, and now even its own people have realised that under the Gandhi-Vadra family, the party's political security has always been and will always be compromised,” Bhandari added.

The BJP spokesperson predicted that the growing frustration within Congress ranks will only accelerate the party's decline, especially ahead of crucial assembly elections in several states over the next two years.