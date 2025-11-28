OREA Statement On Government Of Ontario Decision To Appoint Administrator For RECO
We commend Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford for this decisive action on accountability to help ensure something like this does not happen again. OREA and Ontario REALTORS® remain committed to advocating and collaborating with the Government of Ontario on reforms that will strengthen transparency, accountability, and public confidence in Ontario's real estate market, its regulator, and the profession as a whole.”
- Cathy Polan, 2025 OREA President
