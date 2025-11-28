Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Of Telix Pharmaceuticals And Firefly Aerospace To Contact The Firm About Their Rights Before Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) and Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX)



Class Period: February 21, 2025 to August 28, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2026



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materials overstated the quality of Telix's supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Telix's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Telix lawsuit go to:



Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY)



Firefly common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about August 7, 2025 (the“IPO” or“Offering”); and/or Firefly securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026





According to the complaint, the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO were negligently prepared. Specifically, during the class period, the Offering Documents and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company.



Plaintiff alleges that on September 22, 2025, Firefly reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2025. On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025. Then, on September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that "the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage." On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.66 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $29.30 per share on September 30, 2025. As of the time the complaint was filed, Firefly's stock price continues to trade significantly below the $45.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

For more information on the Firefly class action go to:



