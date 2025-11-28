Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Christian Dior : 2025 Interim Dividend


2025-11-28 11:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2025 Interim dividend

Paris, November 28, 2025

An interim dividend of €6.05 per share will be paid on Thursday, December 4th, 2025. Christian Dior will thus distribute a larger portion of the dividend received from LVMH.

The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Monday, December 1st, 2025.

