Christian Dior : 2025 Interim Dividend

Paris, November 28, 2025

An interim dividend of €6.05 per share will be paid on Thursday, December 4th, 2025. Christian Dior will thus distribute a larger portion of the dividend received from LVMH.

The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Monday, December 1st, 2025.

