BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal For Spreading 'Lies' On Delhi Pollution

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for attempts to spread lies and build a false narrative on city pollution.

Sachdeva said the coincidence of the two leaders expressing concern over rising pollution on the very same day has shocked the people of Delhi, who are now trying to understand why both leaders raised concerns.

He hinted that the pollution agenda of both leaders was an attempt to deflect attention from their parties' poor show in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The Delhi BJP President said that Rahul Gandhi posted a message on the social media platform X, expressing concern over pollution after mentioning a meeting with some concerned women with minor children.

Similarly, a few days back, AAP leaders had also begun issuing political statements on pollution under the pretext of meeting a similar delegation of worried women with minor children.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi fully understand that the pollution situation that arises every year in the city is due to the governments of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, which ruled during the last 25 years.

“Not only did these governments fail to take any concrete steps to reduce pollution, but they also didn't conduct a study to determine the main causes of pollution in Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that Delhiites are shocked by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statements on pollution and want to ask him what concrete measures his government took during its 10 years in power, when pollution levels kept worsening each year.

Sachdeva said that the difference between the previous AAP government and the current BJP government is clearly visible in the fight against pollution.

While the AQI levels in November and December worsened every year during the previous 10 years, this year - due to the efforts of the BJP government - the AQI level has been lower every single day in November compared to the previous year.

Disturbed by the improvement in pollution levels this year compared to earlier years, AAP leaders are now making baseless allegations every day that the BJP government is manipulating AQI data.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that by suddenly raising the issue of GST on air purifiers, Kejriwal has once again shown that he is not serious about any matter.

Kapoor said that when Kejriwal was in power, he committed scams in the name of installing smog towers and played with the lives of ordinary people.

“Now that the AAP is out of power, Kejriwal is suddenly worried about GST on air purifiers - but why?” asked Kapoor.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that the common citizens of Delhi want to ask Kejriwal: Which“common man” actually uses an air purifier, that he is suddenly so concerned about the GST applied to it?