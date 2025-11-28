Purchase Of Shares
Public announcement no. 582
November 28th, 2025
MANAGER'S TRANSACTION
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 535 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.
After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 12.035 shares, corresponding to 0,66 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.
Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017, and Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen is the Chairman of the board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2019.
See attached information for further details.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
Attachment
-
FNE FT 28 11 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
