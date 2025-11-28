Nine-Month Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Zvaigzdes For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, AB“Pieno žvaigždės” sales revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 167.5 million, or 5.2% higher than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2024 was EUR 159.2 million).

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 10.9 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 16.7 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company generated a net profit of EUR 5.7 million. In the first nine months of 2024, the company had generated a net profit of EUR 11.5 million.





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

