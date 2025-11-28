Issue Of Equity

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

28 November 2025

FWT Share Allotment

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 16 September 2025 (the“Offer”), 1,301,238 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 28 November 2025 at offer prices ranging from 92.5p to 96.4p based on an unaudited net asset value of 92.5p per share. This is the first allotment under the Offer.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,301,238 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities on or around 1 December 2025.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 1,301,238 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 46,009,451 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100