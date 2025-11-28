Jem Hideout Busted In J&K's Pulwama, Explosives Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) A hideout of banned terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Awantipora area of J&K's Pulwama district was busted on Friday, and explosive substances recovered from there, police said.

"In a major success against the terror network, police in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, along with security forces, busted a terrorist hideout linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested a terrorist associate involved in supporting terrorists," the police said in a statement.

It said that acting on credible input regarding the presence of terrorists in Naner Midoora, Awantipora police, in a joint operation with the Army's 42 RR and the CRPF's 180 Bn, launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

During the search, one terrorist associate, identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai, son of Abdul Aziz Ganai, resident of Ganai Mohalla Nanar, affiliated with JeM, was apprehended, and during sustained questioning, and on his disclosure, a terrorist hideout located in the orchards belonging to the accused was uncovered and subsequently busted, the statement said.

"From the hideout, security forces recovered 02 hand grenades, 01 detonator, and explosive-like material, all of which were seized for further analysis. The hideout was destroyed on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate as per procedure."

According to the statement, the arrested terrorist associate has been actively involved in providing logistic support and facilitating the transportation of arms and ammunition to JeM terrorists operating in the Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama.

A case, FIR No. 257/2025, under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora, and further investigation has been initiated.

"Police in Awantipora remain committed to dismantling the terror ecosystem and ensuring peace and security in the Police District," the statement said.

J&K Police and the other security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money racket and other unlawful activities.

The revised strategy is aimed at dismantling the entire support system of terrorism in J&K.