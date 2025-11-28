Disclosure Of Major Shareholder Announcement
As a consequence of the completion of the merger, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab's ownership in Tivoli A/S changes from a combination of a direct holding of shares and an indirect holding of shares (previously via Skandinavisk Holding A/S) to a 100% direct holding of shares. The number of shares and voting rights in Tivoli A/S remains unchanged, and thus Augustinus Fonden, through its subsidiary Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab, as of the date of this major shareholder announcement, continues to own and control 3,269,180 shares of nominal DKK 10 in Tivoli A/S, corresponding to 57.19% of the total share capital and voting rights in Tivoli A/S.
Best regards
Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO
Contactperson: Head of Legal, Julie Koefoed:...
Attachment
-
Tivoli AS - Stock Exchange Announcement no 10 - Disclosure of major shareholder announcement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment