ECI Counters Trinamool's Allegations, Says Point-Wise Replies Given On Bengal SIR Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata/New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday strongly refuted the Trinamool Congress' allegation that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar failed to respond satisfactorily to five key questions raised by the party regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In a detailed response, senior commission officials said the ECI provided a "point-wise rebuttal" to every concern raised by the 10-member Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation that met top election authorities at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi earlier in the day.

According to commission insiders, the ECI clarified that the revision exercise is being carried out strictly in accordance with constitutional mandates and electoral laws, and that political parties are expected to participate in and cooperate with the process rather than undermine it.

The officials also dismissed the Trinamool Congress' claim -- made publicly after the meeting -- that the commission remained silent on five specific queries, including the party's allegation that the SIR was being selectively imposed on Bengal while other border states were not being subjected to similar scrutiny.

Election Commission sources said the ECI informed the delegation that all objections, complaints and documentary submissions related to the revision process must be filed after the draft electoral rolls are published on December 9.

Only after the publication of the draft rolls can claims and objections be formally examined, they said.

The ECI further communicated to the Trinamool Congress delegation that voter roll preparation and election conduct are constitutionally vested responsibilities of the commission, and every stakeholder -- including political parties -- must operate within the legal framework governing these processes.

On the Trinamool Congress' allegation that booth-level officers (BLOs) and data-entry personnel were working under extreme pressure or facing intimidation, the commission told the delegation that it treats such complaints seriously.

The Election Commission insiders said the ECI has already directed the top police administration in West Bengal to ensure that BLOs, electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers, and data-entry operators -- all of whom are state government employees assigned to ECI duties -- are not threatened, coerced or subjected to political pressure from any quarter.

According to officials, the ECI also communicated that the SIR aims to ensure accuracy and integrity in the electoral rolls, including the removal of ineligible entries. The commission underlined that all legally prescribed measures required to eliminate fake voters or non-citizens from the rolls would be implemented as part of the ongoing revision exercise.

Earlier in the day, after emerging from the meeting with the ECI, members of the Trinamool Congress delegation alleged that the commission had no credible answer as to whether the SIR was intended to identify "fake voters" or so-called "infiltrators", and why West Bengal was the only border state undergoing the exercise.

They also claimed the ECI failed to provide clarity on procedures, the workload faced by field officers, and the rationale behind conducting the revision at this time.

However, Election Commission insiders maintained that every issue raised by the TMC MPs had been addressed at the meeting and that the delegation was advised to submit formal objections once the draft rolls are out.