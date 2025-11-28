Seminar To Nationals Residing In Angola

Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and Southern African countries, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Luanda and its environs, Angola, on 22 November.

The seminar focused on the objective situation in the homeland, regional and global developments, the timely responsibility and role of nationals in national development programs, as well as the significance of strengthening communities.

Likewise, the YPFDJ organization in Switzerland conducted its congress on 22 November in Bern. The congress was attended by representatives of 11 sub-organizations of the YPFDJ, as well as representatives of youth organizations from Europe and national organizations in Switzerland.

Ms. Monaliza Tekeste, secretary of the central committee of the YPFDJ Europe branch, and Mr. Habtom Araya, head of finance of the organization, provided briefings focusing on the objectives and working procedures of the organization.

Mr. Alsheday Mesfun, acting head of the organization, also presented a two-year activity report of the organization.

The congress also elected a new executive committee for a two-year term.

In the same vein, the Board of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Europe conducted its annual regular meeting from 14 to 16 November in Frankfurt, Germany.

The event was attended by Mr. Yohannes Weldu, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General, Mr. Teame Haile, head of Public and Community Affairs, as well as board members of the union from 10 European countries including Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

At the occasion, Ms. Negisti Tsegay, head of the Europe branch of the union, delivered an activity report as well as the future program.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and expressed readiness and commitment for the implementation of the program for 2026.

