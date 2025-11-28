European Asset Manager Tokenizes Money Market Fund On Ethereum

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Amundi (EPA: AMUN), Europe's largest asset manager with approximately $2.3 trillion U.S. under management, has announced the launch of its first tokenized money market fund.

According to the firm, the fund is now available as a new tokenized share class labeled "Amundi Funds Cash."

The new fund uses distributed ledger technology and the shares are recorded on the public Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) blockchain.

Paris-based Amundi says the new tokenized fund enables transparent record-keeping of fund units and full transaction traceability.

Amundi also says the launch of the tokenized fund represents a milestone in digital assets, positioning tokenization as a way to modernize fund infrastructure and broaden investor access.

The firm adds that blockchain integration offers several benefits, including instant order execution, operational continuity, and the potential to reach new investors.

The tokenization of real-world assets on blockchains is growing rapidly, rising from a market cap of $15.2 billion U.S. at the start of this year to $37.1 billion U.S. as of Nov. 27.

Several U.S. asset managers are experimenting with the tokenization of stocks and other asset classes.

Amundi's stock has risen 7% this year to trade at 69.85 Euros per share. Ethereum's price is down 8% in 2025 and currently trading at $3,068.95 U.S. per digital token.