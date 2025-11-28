Annamalai Slams TN Speaker Appavu For Calling Governor A 'Terrorist'

BJP leader K Annamalai on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu over his "terrorist" remarks on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. In a post on X, he wrote, "The Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Thiru Appavu, has stooped to the extent of calling the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Thiru RN Ravi, a 'terrorist' merely for highlighting the disturbing rise in terror-related incidents under the DMK Government..."

Annamalai lists 'spine-chilling incidents'

Annamalai further highlighted various spine-chilling incidents that shook the state over the past years, including the suicide bombing in Coimbatore in 2022 and the security breach of BJP offices and establishments by PFI goons. He also underlined the NIA crackdowns of several innate terror units in Tamil Nadu. "Has Thiru Appavu forgotten the horrific 2022 suicide bombing in Coimbatore? Has he forgotten the petrol bombs thrown at the BJP offices & establishments of BJP functionaries by PFI goons? Does he ever check the press releases of NIA on the crackdown of deep-rooted terror modules in Tamil Nadu in the past few years?" he asserted.

The BJP leader also recalled the funeral procession of a terrorist, Basha, who was the mastermind of the 1998 Coimbatore bombing, stating he was given a "martyr-like farewell" with "tight police security" provided during his funeral. "While the people of TN continue to suffer due to the government's failure to ensure a safe environment, the 1998 Coimbatore bombing mastermind, Terrorist Basha, was shockingly accorded a martyr-like farewell, complete with tight police security for his funeral procession," he wrote on X.

What TN Speaker M Appavu said

The remarks follow M Appavu's comment on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, where he cited him as the "only terrorist" in the state, stressing that there is no terrorism in Tamil Nadu. In a conversation with the media, when asked about the Governor's statement highlighting the law and order concerns and claims of terrorists entering the state, M Appavu said, "The only terrorist is him, there are no other terrorists here...This is his mindset..."

"He is referring to himself when he talks about a terrorist; there is no one else...In this state, there is no terrorism...and there are no law and order issues...He is simply hoping that terrorism will emerge here, that's all..." he added. (ANI)

