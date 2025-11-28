PM Modi Lauds Goa's Cultural Resilience At Gokarn Partagali Math Event

PM Modi Hails Goa's Cultural Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised Goa's cultural resilience and unique strength during the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona. He highlighted the state's ability to maintain its integrity and revive over time, despite facing challenges.

While addressing the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, PM Modi said, "...There were times when Goa's temples and traditional traditions faced challenges, and when language and cultural identity came under pressure, but these events did not weaken the society's spirit... Goa's unique characteristic is that its culture has maintained its integrity through all changes and has even revived over time..."

Unity Key to a Developed India

Prime Minister said that unity is essential for building a developed India, adding that the Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math has long played a key role in bringing people together and linking tradition with modernity. "... The path to Viksit Bharat passes through unity. When society unites, when every sector and class stands together, only then can the nation take great leaps forward. The primary goal of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is to unite people, connect minds, and serve as a bridge between tradition and modernity," he said.

Nine Resolutions for 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister urged people to adopt nine resolutions, ranging from conserving water and planting trees to embracing yoga and helping the poor, saying these steps are essential for building a Viksit Bharat. "...I want to make nine requests. These requests are like nine resolutions. The dream of a Viksit Bharat will only be realised when we protect the environment... 1. To conserve water. 2. To plant trees. 3. Cleanliness mission. 4. Adopt Swadeshi. 5. "Desh Darshan." We must strive to understand the different parts of the country. 6. Make natural farming a part of our lives. 6. to adopt a healthy lifestyle; increase millets and reduce the amount of oil in our food by 10%. 8. Embrace yoga and sports. 9. Help the poor in some way or another," he said.

India Witnessing a Cultural Rejuvenation

He also said that India is experiencing a strong cultural revival, citing major temple restorations and heritage projects as signs of a renewed national confidence that is strengthening the country's spiritual roots. "...Today, India is witnessing a remarkable cultural rejuvenation. The restoration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the grand restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain reveal our nation's awakening, which is reinvigorating its spiritual heritage. The Ramayana circuit, the Krishna circuit, the development work in Gaya, and the unprecedented management of the Kumbh Mela demonstrate that today's India is advancing its cultural identity with renewed resolve and confidence. This awakening inspires future generations to remain connected to their roots," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)