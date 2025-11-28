Suniel Shetty Reacts As Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From WBBL For Smriti Mandhana

Film star Suniel Shetty has commended Jemimah Rodrigues for stopping her involvement with the WBBL to assist her friend and fellow player Smriti Mandhana during a family crisis. To Shetty, that is an act of“quiet solidarity,” the essence of friendship and support that transcends the professional world.

Suniel Shetty Reacts as Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back from WBBL

Though Jemimah Rodrigues had been representing Brisbane Heat in the WBBL, she chose to abstain from going back to Australia after a short visit to India. The decision came after the news of Smriti Mandhana's wedding getting postponed at the very last moment owing to her father's sudden ill health. Instead of going back to her league commitments, Rodrigues chose to stay with her friend.

The Heat said they understood her reasons and therefore have released her for the remainder of the season. The Heat feel they have lost a great player, but given the circumstances, they consider the wise option to honor her choice.

Suniel Shetty's Warm Reaction

Suniel Shetty reacted on social media, saying:“Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full.

Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti's side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity.

This is what real teammates do.

Simple. Straight. Genuine.”

- Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 28, 2025

Suniel Shetty Shetty's comments gained much traction on social media, with fans and followers praising Rodrigues for choosing to emphasize friendship and emotional support over professional commitments. The act is being hailed now as the reminder that sportsmanship is not just about competing but about compassion and connection beyond the field.

Jemimah Rodrigues' gesture epitomizes how strong personal friendship overcomes professional considerations. At a time when such visible media attention is focused on success and stats, stepping back to support a friend speaks volumes about compassion, loyalty, and dignity.