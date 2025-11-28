Cyclone Ditwah: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Lash Pamban In Tamil Nadu

Strong winds, heavy rain and rough sea conditions hit Pamban city on Thursday as Cyclone 'Ditwah' moved north-northwest across Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD predicted Cyclone 'Ditwah' is expected to cross near the coast by early November 30.

Cyclone Path and Prediction

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department in Chennai issued an alert regarding Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, stating that the cyclonic storm, centred over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, has moved north-northwestwards at 10 kmph over the past 6 hours.

According to the Chennai MeT Department, Cyclonic Storm Ditwah remained centred at 8:30 am (IST) over the same region, near a latitude of 8.3°N and a longitude of 81.0°E. The system is located approximately 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa, in Sri Lanka. On the Indian side, the cyclone is located about 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.

The Chennai MeT Department said that it is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards across the Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.

Preparedness and Response

As Cyclone Ditwah approaches India, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams across several districts in Tamil Nadu to carry out precautionary measures amid heavy rainfall, following requests from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry State Disaster Management Authorities.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state is fully prepared for Cyclone Ditwah, with 16 SDRF and 12 NDRF teams deployed to districts expected to receive heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister urged all departments to coordinate effectively and asked the public to follow weather warnings, stay indoors, and remain in safe places. (ANI)

