Karnataka CM Post: Party Will Decide, I'm In No Hurry, Says DK Shivakumar

Amid the ongoing political tug-of-war over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday reiterated that the Congress high command will take any decision regarding the leadership. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar responded to questions about his supporters wanting to see him as the next CM. "The party workers may be eager, but I am in no hurry. The party will take all the decisions," DK Shivakumar told reporters.

Delhi Visit and Maize MSP Concerns

He did not rule out a visit to the national capital, though he clarified that his trip would be to raise several key issues with the Congress leadership ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Describing the Congress headquarters as a "temple" that provides direction and guidance, Shivakumar also highlighted concerns over the Centre's stance on maize MSP. "Besides that, the Centre is not supporting the MSP for maize. The Centre has fixed the price at Rs 2,400, but market rates are in the range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800. We need to submit an appeal as the Centre isn't cooperating. We will appeal to the Centre to procure maize from farmers. Party office is our temple. Delhi office gives us guidance and direction," he said.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP and Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, arrived in Delhi on Friday. Declining to comment on the political developments in Karnataka, he said the state government and the Chief Minister would respond to all issues. "I won't comment on any political issue. Whatever issues are there, the government of Karnataka and the CM will answer... BJP is in opposition, it will always tell other things... BJP wanted to be in the news; that is why they are doing all this. Everything is fine," he said.

The Power-Sharing Tussle

The power struggle reportedly began when the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been exchanging cryptic posts on social media, with Siddaramaiah emphasising that "a word is not power unless it betters the world" and Shivakumar stating that "word power is world power."

Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes.

Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years. The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision. The tussle, fueled by the 2023 "power-sharing agreement" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post. (ANI)

