'Everything Will Fall Into Place': Palash Muchhal's Mother Gives Major Update On His Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

MENAFN - Live Mint) Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding festivities have hit a hurdle following the cricketer's father suffering a heart attack. Now, the musician's mother has shared an update on the couple's wedding.

Amita Muchhal, in conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed that once both families recover from the emotional turmoil and health emergencies, they will resume the wedding festivities.

According to the report, Mandhana and Muchhal were to tie the knot on 23 November in Sangli, Maharashtra.

| Jemimah Rodriguez to miss remainder of WBBL 2025: here's why Updates on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding

While in an interview with the media portal, Muchhal's mother showcased hope over the wedding festivities resuming soon. She revealed,“Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain,” further claiming that the health crisis and the emotional shock were overwhelming for all the family members. She went on to add,“Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome. Everything will be fine; shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

According to her,“Everything will fall into place soon.”

Meanwhile, the speculation around the wedding intensified after the Indian cricketer deleted all the posts related to her ceremony on social media. Her teammate and batter, Jemimah Rodrigues, reportedly withdrew from the Women's Big Bash League to be by Mandhana's side during the tough times.

Amid the ongoing rumours, the choreographer, who created the dance steps for Smriti and Palash's wedding, issued a clarification following some controversial rumors making the rounds. Taking to social media, Mary D'Costa claimed, "There's also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with. I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things.”

| Palash Muchhal's cousin blames 'technology' for cheating allegations Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's relationship timeline

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were first linked together in 2019. While the couple soon began dating, they kept their romance quiet and away from the spotlight. Following multiple public outings and social media shoutouts, fans noticed a pattern and were sure about the pair being serious about each other.

Their love story became public when Muchhal was spotted in the cricket stadium showing his support for Mandhana during the World Cup finals. Following the win, the musician proposed to the cricketer in the same stadium where she lifted the trophy earlier this month.

While the wedding festivities kicked off on 19 November, they were indefinitely paused after Mandhana's father suffered a health scare.

FAQsQ1. Is Smriti Mandhana the captain of the Indian Women's cricket team?

Ans. No. Smriti Mandhana is not the captain of the Indian Women's cricket team.

Q2. Since when have Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana been dating?

Ans. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have been dating since 2019.

Q3. When did Palash Muchhal propose to Smriti Mandhana?

Ans. Palash Muchhal proposed to Smriti Mandhana in November 2025.