Bengaluru Man Leaves Corporate Job To Drive An Auto: 'Not Scared Of Starting All Over Again'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Bengaluru -based man, Rakesh, has gone viral after sharing why he left his office job to drive an auto rickshaw. In a video on his Instagram account, Rakesh Auto Driver, he talked about his struggles and how starting over helped him find a new purpose in life.

Finding the courage to start over

“Okay, guys, this is me riding an auto and not scared of starting all over again. This is for the people who think their life is about to end, and they do not know what to do. This is for you,” Rakesh said in the video.

He explained that he had reached a point in life where he felt lost and hopeless.“I had given up on life. I thought I would never be able to recover. But I am here, driving an auto. Life is not going to end or defeat me. I am going to face whatever comes my way because I am not scared of it,” he shared.

Rakesh added that choosing a different path gave him clarity and strength.“Bring it on. I am sure if I keep moving like this, life will find its way by itself. We do not have to do anything. Just live and focus on doing something. Money is a necessity, I understand, but it is not the only necessity. Find value for life, find true purpose,” he said.

In the caption of his post, he wrote,“Auto driver, not a corporate slave anymore. Motivating myself for tomorrow. Trying to help anyone who is about to quit.”

The video quickly drew attention online. Many Instagram users praised Rakesh for his courage and honesty. One user said,“One day you will write an autobiography about your success,” applauding his determination. Another commented,“I do not see a man driving an auto. I see a man who won over ego and social taboo. You are inspiring!”

Some users shared their personal experiences, highlighting that a career change does not define a person's worth. One user wrote,“I am an MBA in HR and Marketing. I am a driver. I also ride Rapido,” echoing Rakesh's message about finding purpose beyond titles and money.

Rakesh's story inspired many people online. It shows that starting over is okay and can make life better. He left his office job and started driving an auto rickshaw. His journey teaches us to be brave, never give up, and find what is truly important in life.

