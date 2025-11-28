Sky Dining Goes Wild - Tourists Left Dangling Mid-Air In Kerala, Netizens Say 'Anyone Trying To...' Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) A group of tourists were left dangling in the air after they were stranded at a private sky dining setup in Anachal, Idukki, due to a technical failure in the crane on Friday. The incident which took place near Munnar left both tourists and staff stranded for over 1.5 hours.

Videos and images of the tourists stranded mid-air are now all over social media, with many netizens claiming that adventure activities are not safe in India.“At this point, anyone trying to do adventure in our country is a fool,” wrote one user.

Earlier visuals from the spot showed the elevated dining structure suspended mid-air as rescue personnel worked to stabilise the mechanism.

According to initial information, authorities said the halt occurred due to a mechanical fault in the crane. Rescue teams have begun efforts to bring down those stranded.

'Sky dining' restaurant in Munnar

A report by Manorama Online mentioned that eight tourists and service staff were left stranded at the newly opened 'sky dining' restaurant in Anachal, Munnar, for more than one and a half hours on Friday.

The facility, run by Southern Skies Aerodynamics, had been launched only a few months ago as part of Idukki's adventure-tourism push. According to locals, the platform can seat up to 16 people at a time.

Officials said the crane failed due to a fault in its hydraulic lever, leaving the operators unable to lower the suspended dining deck.

The privately owned establishment initially tried to rescue the tourists themselves using ropes; however, they failed. They then sought help from the fire force, reported Manorama Online

“The equipment that lifts the restaurant got stuck, according to the information I received. At present, there is no need to panic,” Idukki Collector Dr Dinesan Cheruvat earlier told Manorama News.

Netizens react

As news of the incident spread, netizens quickly took to social media – claiming how the issue is a reminder that adevnture activities are not safe to be performed in India.

“Life in India is a joke,” stated another person.

“Another reminder that adventure activities are not safe in our country. Avoid,” wrote a third person.