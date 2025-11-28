US Winter Storm Warning: Up To 14 Inches Of Snow Expected, Major Holiday Travel Disruptions Likely

MENAFN - Live Mint) US weather alert: A major winter storm will affect the northern Plains and the Midwest on Friday and bringing with it bring moderate to heavy accumulation of snow and gusty winds which will create dangerous conditions to travel in the interior Northeast due to low visibility and slippery roads.

According to the National Weather Service, NWS, the portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central, northeast, and southeast Iowa are likely to see snow accumulations around 10 to 14 inches and winds could gust gust to 25mph.

Winter storm to impact Chicago.

A wintry pattern will bring well below average, chilly temperatures to much of the eastern and central US heading into the weekend.

The forecasters warmed that toads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous and travel could be very difficult. It has also advised travellers to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The weather conditions are likely to improve on Friday evening and especially by Saturday morning as the system moves further away from the region and the northwesterly flow subsides.

“Snow will begin to taper off for the Rockies/northern Plains but continue for the Midwest Saturday as the quick moving system lifts northeastward across the central Plains and into the Midwest. A significant amount of accumulating snow is likely from eastern South Dakota eastward through the central and Upper Midwest, with totals of 6-12+ inches forecast,” said NWS.

Whereas, gusty winds may lead to periods of blowing snow with hazardous Post-Thanksgiving travel conditions expected. Conditions across the Midwest should begin to improve overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning as the system lifts eastward into the Northeast.

- Some moderate to locally heavy rainfall is expected closer to the western Gulf Coast where moisture will be higher and at least weak instability will be present.

- Some isolated instances of flash flooding and severe weather will be possible.

The forecasters said that in the West, temperatures will start above to well above average on Friday before some colder air spreads westward as well, bringing a modest cooling trend into the weekend.

“Forecast highs on Friday generally range from the 40s and 50s for the interior, the 50s and 60s along the West Coast, and the 60s and 70s for the Desert Southwest, with highs dropping 2-3 degrees each day through Sunday.”

- Snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight with some snow accumulations and slippery travel expected.

- Travel impacts from several inches of accumulating snow are expected area-wide Saturday and Saturday night.

- The highest snowfall rates will occur Saturday afternoon and early evening.

- Travellers may face reduced visibility, snow covered roads.

On Saturday, the snow could be heavy at times. High near 32. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.