Choreographer Gulnaazz Clears Air Amid Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal Controversy: 'Just Because We Know Someone...'

A wave of speculation has erupted online over rumours linking a postponement of the wedding between cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palaash Muchhal - and now, a choreographer allegedly involved has issued a public clarification.

Another choreographer from Smirti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal wedding issues clarification

The controversy began with anonymous posts on social media (on Reddit and Instagram ) claiming that two wedding choreographers from the group“Bosco” - named as Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz - had some role in the alleged breakup or“cheating” scandal. According to these posts, the choreographers were supposedly connected to the circumstances that caused the wedding to be postponed.

Gulnaaz took to Instagram and wrote, "I've been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about Me & My Friend Nandika, so I want to clear this Straight that We Are not the people involved in this issue. Just because We know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean We are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support (sic).”

Her statement aims to refute the circulating gossip and distance herself (and Nandika) from the controversy.

What is the official situation regarding to Smriti-Palaash's wedding?

As of now, there has been no confirmation from either Smriti Mandhana or Palaash Muchhal regarding a wedding date, postponement, cancellation or any alleged controversy - neither directly, nor through their representatives. Reports quoting“wedding organisers” and“family members” saying the ceremony was postponed due to a“medical emergency in the family” remain uncorroborated by mainstream media.

Meanwhile, relative silence from the couple - plus the lack of any mainstream news coverage - has led many observers to treat the entire saga as speculative. Notably, the rumours appear limited to social-media threads and unverified posts rather than credible reports from established entertainment or sports outlets.

Mary D'Costa refutes all allegations

Mary D'Costa took to Instagram late Wednesday night to address the viral chats involving her and composer Palash Muchhal. Breaking her silence, she stated that she has never met Palash and that their communication lasted only a month.

Mary D'Costa wrote in a note shared on Instagram:“First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way (sic).”

"People have been asking, "Why speak about this now?" The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed (sic)," she said.

"There's also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with. I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things (sic)," D'Costa's post added.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were due to tie the knot on November 23 in her home town of Sangli in Maharashtra. The ceremony was postponed after the cricketer's father was hospitalised with a heart-related health scare.