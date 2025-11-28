SIR Row In Bengal Escalates As ECI Rebuts TMC Charges, Tells Party Not To 'Influence Or Threaten' Blos

MENAFN - Live Mint) SIR in Bengal: The standoff between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal escalated sharply on Friday, as the poll body delivered a detailed rebuttal to the party's objections and issued fresh directives aimed at safeguarding the neutrality of field-level officers. The meeting, attended by a 10-member TMC delegation, ended with both sides trading strong words, deepening what has become one of the most contentious political flashpoints of the year.

What did the ECI tell the TMC delegation?

According to ECI officials in the know, the Commission gave a point-by-point rebuttal to“each baseless allegation” raised by the TMC, asking the party to wait until 9 December, when the draft electoral rolls will be published, before filing claims or objections.

Until then, the ECI emphasised that the TMC must not interfere with the independent functioning of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), all of whom are State Government employees on deputation to election-related duties.

The officials added that the TMC delegation was“told not to influence or threaten the BLOs regarding dead, shifted and duplicate voters.” The Commission underscored that only Indian citizens are entitled to vote, saying:“As per Article 326 of the Constitution of India, foreigners cannot be allowed to vote.”

What steps has the ECI taken in response to recent incidents?

In a significant move, the ECI has appointed a special roll observer for West Bengal to oversee the SIR process.

It has also issued a letter to the DGP, West Bengal, and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, directing them to ensure that BLOs are not pressured or threatened by political workers during the exercise.

Additionally, the Commission has instructed all DEOs to ensure the establishment of new polling stations in slums, high-rise buildings and gated residential colonies, in line with national guidelines.

Amid concerns over recent security breaches at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the ECI has ordered the office to be shifted to a more secure location, while directing the Kolkata Police Commissioner to guarantee“complete security” for both the existing and the proposed premises.

Why is the SIR in Bengal becoming a political flashpoint?

The TMC has repeatedly raised concerns about the SIR process, alleging bias, administrative pressure and lapses in voter roll management. At Friday's meeting, the party described the Commission's responses as“outright lies,” widening the rift between the two sides.

Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly voiced“serious concerns” over the SIR and urged the ECI to intervene. With allegations circulating about BLO deaths and overwork, the Commission agreed to meet the TMC delegation, but Friday's exchange appeared to deepen tensions rather than resolve them.

Why has the TMC launched an internal overhaul mid-SIR?

Parallel to its confrontation with the ECI, the TMC leadership has initiated a major internal shake-up to tighten supervision of the SIR at the grassroots. Party insiders say dissatisfaction expressed by Mamata Banerjee over“uneven progress” triggered the move.

National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has dispatched nine senior leaders to districts for on-ground monitoring, instructing them to“pack clothes for nine days, operate from the war room, not the party office” - a directive that reminded many leaders of the TMC's intense booth-level mobilisation strategy ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

During a closed-door meeting on Monday, Abhishek Banerjee reportedly named leaders whose field presence he found inadequate. Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak and MLA Manoj Tiwari were among those singled out. Abhishek warned that insufficient engagement could lead to“avoidable political landmines” as the state moves towards the 2026 election cycle.

He has already submitted one review report to the Chief Minister and is expected to deliver another on 6 December.