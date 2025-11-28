St. Louis Fire Update: 200 Firefighters Battle Blaze In Multiple Warehouses - Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) A major fire broke out in at least five our warehouses located in St. Louis on Friday, with firefighters battling to douse it.

The incident took place near the 2nd street and Gratoit in the historic Crunden Martin Warehouse facility.

Several videos circulating on the social media platforms showed thick smoke billowing from the warehouses.

Around 200 firefighters are in action to douse the blaze, of which, 180 additional firefighters were brought in to maintain citywide coverage.

“Flames quickly spread, eventually engulfing about five vacant warehouse buildings and causing structures to collapse,” reported FoX2now quoting St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

So far, there are no reports of casualties and injuries. The reason behind the blaze is not yet known.

"It's too early in the fire to even consider a cause. We had quite a few electrical outages in the area, so we're trying to get that on as soon as possible when Ameren makes that decision," Jenkerson told KSDK.