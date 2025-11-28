403
District Metals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - District Metals Corp.: Reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. On November 5, 2025, the Swedish Parliament voted to repeal the moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden, imposed in 2018, and approved new legislation effective January 1, 2026 permitting uranium exploration and mining. As such, the Company is evaluating its plans for 2026 to further advance exploration programs at its uranium properties in Sweden, which we anticipate will include fieldwork, additional airborne geophysics, drilling, and an economic study of the Viken Deposit. District Metals Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $1.04.
