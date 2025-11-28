403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Serabi Gold: Released its unaudited interim results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 (all currency amounts are expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise stated). Gold production for the first nine months of 2025 of 32,634 ounces (corresponding nine-month period of 2024: 27,499 ounces), positioning the Company on track for full year guidance, with record Q3 production of 12,090 ounces. Cash held at 30 September 2025 of $38.8 million (31 December 2024: $22.2 million). Serabi shares T are trading up $0.35 at $5.34.
