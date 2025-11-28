403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Montage Gold Corp.: Has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed with African Gold Limited pursuant to which Montage will acquire all of the issued share capital of African Gold that it does not already own, by way of an Australian court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions. Montage Gold Corp. shares T are trading up $0.32 at $8.20.
