Pyrogenesis Inc.

2025-11-28 10:07:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Has closed the final tranche of the 2nd unit group of the previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Private Placement sold 14,185,969 units for gross proceeds of $5,226,083, and is now closed. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.19.

Baystreet.ca

