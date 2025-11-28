Russian Forces Make No Progress In Northern Slobozhanshchyna And Kursk Sectors National Guard

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine, stated this on air, according to Ukrinform.

“Right now we see that the enemy has not achieved success in this sector: they have failed both to secure positions and to achieve even minimal tactical breakthroughs,” the spokesperson noted.

Muzychuk added that eight combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, indicating a relatively low tempo of enemy assault actions.

“In this section of the front, the enemy traditionally uses guided aerial bombs quite frequently, just as it does across the north of the Kharkiv region in general. Recently, these have also been small infantry groups, and of course, assault raids occur when the enemy attempts to penetrate deeper into our positions through border areas while using artillery strikes and the tactics of sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” he said.

The spokesperson also assured that Ukrainian forces are continuously working to understand the enemy's manpower and resources placement in this front sector, as this is an area where the adversary's logistics are significantly simpler, allowing for faster replenishment of units, ammunition, and other resources.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 8 a.m. on November 28, eight combat engagements had taken place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out five airstrikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 140 attacks, one of them from an MLRS.