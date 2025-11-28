403
Russian Drone Crashes On Enterprise Territory In Chernihiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the Chernihiv City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“An enemy drone was recorded falling on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. There were no casualties,” the post says.Read also: Apartments, houses, and land plots owned by Wagner PMC found in Ukraine
As reported, an explosion was heard in Chernihiv, and Air Defense Forces were shooting down Shahed UAVs.
