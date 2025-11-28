Russian Drone Crashes On Enterprise Territory In Chernihiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the Chernihiv City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy drone was recorded falling on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. There were no casualties,” the post says.

Apartments, houses, and land plots owned by Wagner PMC found in Ukraine

As reported, an explosion was heard in Chernihiv, and Air Defense Forces were shooting down Shahed UAVs.

Photo: unsplash