Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Crashes On Enterprise Territory In Chernihiv

2025-11-28 10:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the Chernihiv City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy drone was recorded falling on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. There were no casualties,” the post says.

As reported, an explosion was heard in Chernihiv, and Air Defense Forces were shooting down Shahed UAVs.

Photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

