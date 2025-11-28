Russian Troops Shell Dnipro District Of Kherson, Injuring Woman
“Police officers took a 63-year-old woman from Kherson to the hospital after she was caught in enemy shelling in the Dnipro district after 2 p.m.,” the report said.
It is noted that the woman has mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her torso, head, and legs. She is currently undergoing further examination. At the time of the Russian strike, the victim was at home.
Also, according to the Regional Military Administration, the number of victims of the shelling of the Kherson region the day before has increased.Read also: Kherson 's Dniprovskyi district partially without power after Russian strike
In particular, a resident of the village of Bilozerka, who was hit by a Russian MLRS strike the previous evening, was admitted to the hospital. One of the shells hit the courtyard of the house where the 38-year-old man was staying. He suffered explosive trauma and a concussion. The victim was hospitalized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian shelling in Kherson has partially cut off power to the Dnipro district.
