Azerbaijan And Thailand Discuss New Milestones In Bilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides exchanged perspectives on
enhancing friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and
Thailand, with a particular focus on parliamentary diplomacy,
cooperation between think tanks, and regional issues.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's active
engagement in international forums, outlining the country's
leadership role in various global initiatives. He provided updates
on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the 29th
Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity
(COP-29), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building
Measures in Asia (CICA). He also emphasized the contributions of
these initiatives to global cooperation. Regarding upcoming events,
Bayramov noted that the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the summits of
the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the
Pacific (UNESCAP), and CICA, all scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan
next year, would significantly contribute to regional and
international dialogue.
Additionally, the meeting addressed the strengthening of ties
between the Royal Institute and Azerbaijani think tanks, exploring
future cooperation opportunities. Discussions also included the
organization of upcoming consultations between the foreign
ministries of both countries.
The parties noted the activities of the Parliamentary Network
and Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the
importance of expanding mutual parliamentary cooperation within the
framework of the Azerbaijani parliament's observer status in the
ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.
The meeting also focused on Azerbaijan's scholarship programs,
opportunities for educational exchange, cooperation in the field of
tourism, and the organization of high-level mutual visits.
In addition, the meeting addressed other bilateral and
multilateral issues of mutual interest.
