Azerbaijan Takes Key Step To Prepare Accommodation For WUF13 (PHOTO)
The gathering brought together the management of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, operating under the State Tourism Agency. During the meeting, they outlined the overall organizational approach and standards for the global forum, including guest accommodation, service expectations, logistics, and the importance of integrating accommodation providers into the preparation process through unified coordination.
The participants emphasized that accommodation facilities in Azerbaijan have gained valuable experience in hosting major international events, and potential avenues for cooperation were highlighted.
Representatives from over 100 accommodation establishments across Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron attended the meeting, where preparation-related issues were discussed, and industry questions were addressed.
The forum, themed“Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” is set to take place from May 17-22, 2026. It will convene a diverse range of participants, including government representatives, municipal authorities, private sector stakeholders, civil society groups, youth, academia, and international organizations.
