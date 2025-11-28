Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Takes Key Step To Prepare Accommodation For WUF13 (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Takes Key Step To Prepare Accommodation For WUF13 (PHOTO)


2025-11-28 10:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijan held a meeting on November 27 with representatives of accommodation facilities as part of preparations for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be hosted in Baku on May 17-22 next year, Trend reports via the State Tourism Agency.

The gathering brought together the management of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, operating under the State Tourism Agency. During the meeting, they outlined the overall organizational approach and standards for the global forum, including guest accommodation, service expectations, logistics, and the importance of integrating accommodation providers into the preparation process through unified coordination.

The participants emphasized that accommodation facilities in Azerbaijan have gained valuable experience in hosting major international events, and potential avenues for cooperation were highlighted.

Representatives from over 100 accommodation establishments across Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron attended the meeting, where preparation-related issues were discussed, and industry questions were addressed.

The forum, themed“Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” is set to take place from May 17-22, 2026. It will convene a diverse range of participants, including government representatives, municipal authorities, private sector stakeholders, civil society groups, youth, academia, and international organizations.

MENAFN28112025000187011040ID1110410464



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search