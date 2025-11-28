403
Thousands Of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer, arriving early in the morning.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), during the Friday sermon, occupation forces were stationed among the worshipers at the Iron Gate, Council Gate, and Damascus Gate. They also tightened security at the Al-Aqsa entrances, stopped and searched young men, checked their identity cards, and prevented some from entering the mosque to pray.
