Proportional Relief Valve RV4 Designed For Precision

MENAFN - GetNews) As an overpressure protection component, the principle of the proportional relief valv is that when the system pressure exceeds the set pressure value, the valve stem rises to release the system pressure, thereby protecting the system and other components from damage.







Due to the need to maintain sealing under normal pressure, the proportional relief valve requires a first seal. When overpressure is released, the proportional relief valve needs to seal the pressure in the release channel, which requires a second seal. Both seals are achieved through the sealing element acting on the valve stem, which in turn acts directly with the elastic element. The sealing resistance will inevitably affect the valve stem, resulting in unstable pressure release values.

Precise Control Design of RV4

The First Seal

The first seal is designed as a flat pressure contact seal, which avoids the influence of sealing resistance on the valve stem. At the same time, the force surface of the valve stem is maximized, so that a small pressure change can be amplified, increasing positive feedback and improving the sensitivity of the valve.







The Second Seal

The second seal, the proportional relief valve RV4, directly moves it outside the spring boundary, including the spring, so that the spring directly acts on the valve stem without sealing friction, greatly improving the control accuracy of the valve.







Subdivide Pressure Control Interval

Through the optimization of two seals, the accuracy of the proportional relief valve RV4 directly depends on the accuracy of the spring. In order to further improve the control accuracy of the valve on pressure, the designer of Hikelok divided the pressure control range into two major intervals and designed the most reasonable spring for each interval, so that the working range of each spring is controlled in its most stable interval, further achieving precise control of pressure.





